Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral

Dematerialize are gearing up to release their new album "Omniscience" later this year and to celebrate we asked Jeremy Verbin to tell us about the track "Astral". Here is the story:

Our new song "Astral" is the biggest departure from our usual sound being the first song to prominently feature a strong, anthemic chorus surrounded by our usual heaviness. We set out to really push the boundaries of what we could incorporate into our writing, and the addition of clean vocals gave us a new element to use in our music.

Everyone has to deal with toxic people sometime in their life. Lyrically, the song reflects how identifying these people and moving on without them leaves room for personal growth.

Writing these new songs was a collaborative process between the four of us and our producer Cory Brunneman. "Astral" is the culmination of our efforts to expand our sound on our new EP, which is coming out this Summer with more PUNISHING RIFFS FROM DOWN BELOW.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





Related Stories

More Dematerialize News



