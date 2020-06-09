Vampires Everywhere Offshoot Dead Girls Academy Score Hit With 'This Is Way'

Dead Girls Academy's music video for their latest single "This Is War" has enjoyed almost a quarter million views since its release on April 16th.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming "Doves in Glass Houses" EP. The group was founded by former Vampires Everywhere frontman Michael Orlando.

He had this to say about the track and how it ties in with recent events, "The world is changing right in front of our eyes. As we fight the novel coronavirus, we must also battle racial injustice and brutality.

"We must come together to create a world where everyone has equal rights and nobody is profiled because of the color of their skin. We must fight this awful corona virus that killed over 380,000 people worldwide! We must unify and become one! This is war!" Watch the video below:





