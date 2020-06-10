.

Former U.F.O. guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman Dead At 66

Keavin Wiggins | 06-10-2020

U.F.O

Former U.F.O. guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman has died, according to a social media post from his son. Chapman passed away on Monday, June 8th, which was also his 66th birthday.

His son broke the sad news to fans via the guitarist's official Facebook page. He wrote, It is with a heavy heart writing this, today is my dads 66th birthday. He passed away earlier this afternoon.

"He was a brilliant, energetic, loving and most carefree person and the First man I ever loved. Everyone he came in contact with loved him. no ADORED him. will keep everyone posted on his celebration of life.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers as his family grieves and processes everything at this time. I love you Dad. So much.

U.F.O. also shared, "We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Paul Tonka Chapman, who died yesterday, on his 66th birthday. Paul's son broke the tragic news on Paul's Facebook page yesterday evening. R.I.P. Tonka."


