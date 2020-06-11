Alice Cooper Wanted To Tell Hopeful Other Side With New Song

Alice Cooper has revealed that he was inspired to create his new song "Don't Give Up" to give fans hope and make them feel better during the Covid-19 pandemic, in response to the gloomy media coverage.

Cooper recently spoke with KSHE about the song. He shared that the inspiration came after he heard the Rolling Stone's "Living In A Ghost Town", which he said is "one of the best songs they've ever done" and he saw Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp's cover of the John Lennon classic "Isolation."

Alice explained, "one point of view that has not come out yet is what about us talking back to this virus and telling it it's limited, it has a short lifespan, and yeah, it's dangerous but we're not scared of it, and we're gonna survive and it will not survive. It's sort of like punching the bully in the nose and saying, 'Hey, we're tired of being victims, okay?' And I think a lot of people like that attitude, because it gives them a sense of power over this virus."

He further explained, "When we wrote the song, the B section and the chorus, I think, really pay off, just saying, 'We're looking at the razor's edge, but don't step off the ledge; don't give up. I think a lot of that goes to people that just feel like, 'I just can't take this anymore.' And you go, 'No, no, no. You don't get it. We're beating this thing. Just hold on. We're gonna win.'

"When I look at CNN, I only see the death toll, I never see the recovery toll. Four percent of people die from this, and they're usually dying because they had other things wrong, diabetes and things like that, whereas it should say also people recovering. It would be a huge number. And I think that that's important to make people feel better. I don't like the scare tactic." Check out the full interview here and the song below:





