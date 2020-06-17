.

The Gooms Release 'Free Sweaters? Fantastic!' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2020

The Gooms

Indie rockers The Gooms have released a music video for their new track "Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" The song comes from the group's forthcoming debut album "Laugh", that is set to be released on July 24th.

They had this to say about the song, "We're slowly, but surely unraveling in the face of deciding which version of ourselves we want to be today - something many of us are feeling right now."

"Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" is the feverish ramblings of someone completely losing their mind and spiraling out of control. The rhythmic structure and chord progressions give the song an upbeat and humorous demeanor, while the lyrical structure is meant to feel staggered, as if the brain is moving faster than the mouth." Watch the video below:


