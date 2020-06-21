Idles Release 'Grounds' Video

Idles have released a music video for their new single "Grounds" that was directed by Rob French. The track comes from their forthcoming album "Ultra Mono," which is set to be released on September 25th.
Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about the song, "We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief - a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in.
"We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts' marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you." Watch the video below:
