Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music

Rock legend Alice Cooper shrugged off the idea of retiring from music when he was asked if the Covid-19 pandemic made him think about stepping away from the business.

Alice was asked the questing during an interview with KZZK and he responded, "Not in the least. That word doesn't exist in my vocabulary. A long, long time ago, I said if I come into your town and put on a show and nobody shows up, well, then I know I'm done. That hasn't happened.

At 72, I was not expecting to be in two touring bands. And the [Hollywood] Vampires are just like my band , everybody in that band are best friends.

"You've got Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and myself, three alpha males, and we've been together six years and I have never heard one argument. Everybody just goes, 'Okay. Good idea. Let's try that.'" Watch the interview below:





Related Stories

Alice Cooper Wanted To Tell Hopeful Other Side With New Song

Alice Cooper Releases 'Don't Give Up' Single and Video

Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video

Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit

Slash Featured On Debut Of Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault

Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album

Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

More Alice Cooper News



