Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling

Kansas City, MO rockers Remorsefully Numb just released their new single "Sapling" and to celebrate we asked frontman Andrew Gibson to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
One year ago, we released a single called "Forfeit". "Forfeit" tells a tale of someone who has acknowledged that they have not been the person they should have been to someone. Secrecy and lies have started to weigh on their conscience and they know that soon they will either be caught or will have to throw in the towel and call it quits, letting the other person know the truth.
"Sapling" is a follow up taking a look into what this can do to you mentally and realizing that even though you have been figured out, that doesn't necessarily mean that you are free from the mess you have found yourself in. While you are thankful this person knows you have wronged them, you continue to bury away any emotion you have on the situation and fail to fix the problem. You put it in the back of your mind hoping this wont happen again. But it will. Your unwillingness to fix yourself will result in similar things happening again. All this time while those around you can tell something is wrong, on the surface it's unclear just how big of a problem this causes you.
We recorded the song during a sunny Midwestern spring day on March 31st 2020 at Red Roof Productions KC in Lenexa, Kansas. Everything we have released thus far has been engineered/mixed/mastered by Bret Liber. Without Bret, it would have been very hard to capture the sound we were looking for, and for that we are happy to have worked with him, and are very thankful for his talents as well as his friendship over the years.
