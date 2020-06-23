Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart

Ken Francis Wenzel just released his new single "Healing Heart," his first release in almost six years, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

In late April, I was losing my mind in the midst of quarantine and social-distancing - sitting at home, missing my friends and family, not knowing what would happen next, or when any of it would end. "Healing Heart" came to me one morning, and I had it finished and ready for my Sunday Funday Livestream the next day.

Response was overwhelming, so for the first time since making my last album almost six years ago, I went into the studio and recorded it. We did it social-distance style, of course, staying in different rooms, and talking through the control room glass.

I'm really happy with it, and I hope it gives folks some perspective, and some hope. Right now, in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd, the country is demanding justice. Eventually, we will begin to think about moving forward, and perhaps then we can begin to allow ourselves to have a "Healing Heart."



Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Ken here





