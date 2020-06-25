Slayer, Exodus, Machine Head, Rancid Stars Rock Dead Kennedys Classic

The Dead Kennedys' classic "Police Truck" received an all-star insolation jam cover for former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel's new video series "Collab-A-Jam".

Demmel was joined for the special over performance by Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" SouzaDave Lombardo of Slayer and Suicidal Tendensies fame, and Rancid's Dave Lombardo.

Phil had this to say, "Back in the early 80' Zet's brother John and I convinced him to sing for our band, On Parole. He helped introduce me to the Bay Area music scene and between the 2 of them, tried their best to corrupt my adolescent ways.

"Zet would sing the lyrics to this song and do his best Jello Biafra impersonation, it's been embedded in my head so much that I needed to bring it to life and jam this out.

"I reached out to Dave Lombardo because I knew he LOVED the DKs and would help me add some power since I tracked 2 over-driven guitar tracks. I then reached out to my bud Lars from Rancid and he suggested the Rancid bass player, Matt who has played the song many times before and would nail it. He did.

"I picked this one before all the recent activity so this song isn't any kind of statement or declaration. It's 4 dudes jamming music. Be good to each other all y'all!!!!!" Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band

More Phil Demmel News



