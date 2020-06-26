Alice Cooper To Host Virtual Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp Master Class

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will host a virtual Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp Master Class session on July 15th. Limited to just 25 attendees, the one-hour event will see the rocker share stories and answer questions about his legendary career.
100% of the proceeds from the Master Class will be donated to Alice's charity, Solid Rock; the multi-faceted non-profit organization's mission is to help provide a sanctuary and meaningful foundation for youth in local communities.
Alice is the latest rocker to join the Master Class lineup, which will also see upcoming events with members of Judas Priest, Megadeth, Aerosmith and Foreigner, among others. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
