Neil Young Streams Homegrown Barnyard Performance

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming a barnyard edition video for the title track to his recently-released 1970s album, "Homegrown." The rocker delivers an acoustic run through the song before a crowded yard of chickens on his property, where he has hosted a series of Fireside Session performances.

Young released "Homegrown" on June 19; recorded in 1974 and early 1975, the record features appearances by Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson of The Band, and Emmylou Harris.

The album is made up of twelve Neil Young songs, of which seven are previously unreleased - including "Try," "Separate Ways," "Mexico," "Kansas," We Don't Smoke It No More," "Vacancy" and "Florida" (a spoken word narration).

Also included are the first recordings of "Homegrown," "White Line," and "Star Of Bethlehem" - different versions of which would all later appear on other Young albums, while "Love Is A Rose" and "Little Wing" have been previously-released on the 1977 compilation, "Decade." Watch the video here.

