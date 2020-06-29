Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Surprise Releases New EP

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament surprise-released a new EP, "American Death Squad", on June 26. Ament issued his third solo album, "Heaven/Hell.", in 2018.

"In the days following the postponement of our tour, I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour," Ament explains. "Pivot was the word of March. So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day, no matter how sh*te.

"Days of isolating and watching the news of the destruction courtesy the virus (and the ineptitude of our leadership or as named here, the American Death Squad) made for vivid dreams and a helplessness. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct."

The rocker is highlighting the 5-song EP's arrival with a video for the project's lead track, "The Divine Perfume." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

More Jeff Ament News



