.

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Surprise Releases New EP

Bruce Henne | 06-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jeff Ament

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament surprise-released a new EP, "American Death Squad", on June 26. Ament issued his third solo album, "Heaven/Hell.", in 2018.

"In the days following the postponement of our tour, I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour," Ament explains. "Pivot was the word of March. So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day, no matter how sh*te.

"Days of isolating and watching the news of the destruction courtesy the virus (and the ineptitude of our leadership or as named here, the American Death Squad) made for vivid dreams and a helplessness. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct."

The rocker is highlighting the 5-song EP's arrival with a video for the project's lead track, "The Divine Perfume." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Surprise Releases New EP

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

More Jeff Ament News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show- Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon- Kenny Chesney Tops Album Charts With 'Hear And Now'- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Root 66: Chicago Farmer - Flyover Country

Singled Out: The Big Dirty

Singled Out: Jodi Essex's What Is Your Truth

Reggae Party

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show

Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon

Kenny Chesney Tops Album Charts With 'Hear And Now'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Surprise Releases New EP

Savoy Brown Announce New Album 'Ain't Done Yet'

Underoath To Look Back At 'Chasing Safety' On Streaming Series

Neil Young Scores UK Hit With 'Homegrown'

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right