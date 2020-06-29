Savoy Brown Announce New Album 'Ain't Done Yet'

Legendary British blues rockers Savoy Brown proclaim that they "Ain't Done Yet", their brand new album and the follow-up to their 2019 effort "City Night".

The band will be releasing the new single from the album, "All Gone Wrong", on July 10th and the full album is scheduled to be released on August 28th.

Founding member Kim Simmonds had this to say about the new record, "The new album continues the approach I've been taking with the band this past decade. "

The big difference with the new album is the multi-layer approach I took to recording the guitar parts. It's all blues-based rock music. I try to find new and progressive ways to write and play the music I've loved since I was a young teenager."





