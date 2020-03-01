IO Earth Preview New Album 'Aura'

Aura promo image Aura promo image

IO Earth have released a teaser clip for their forthcoming album "

Aura", which will be released this spring and is a change in style for the group.

Adam Gough explained, "For Aura, we've changed instrumentation and arrangement, rather than the melody itself. We wanted to explore the melodies deeper, allow them to take life and grow."

guitarist and co-vocalist Dave Cureton added, "Like in Waterfall, the melody repeats a few times, but it's on piano, then it's full orchestra, then it's a guitar solo, then it's in 7/4 rather than 4/4." Check out the teaser and see the tracklisting below:

1. Aura

2. Waterfall

3. Breathe

4. Resonance I

5. Circles

6. Shadows

7. Resonance II

8. The Rain





Related Stories

More IO Earth News



