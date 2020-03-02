.

Serum 114 Return With 'Freiheit' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2020

Serum 114Video still courtesy Freeman Promotions

German rockers Serum 114 have released a music video for their new single "Freiheit". The song comes from their forthcoming album "album Im Zeichen der Zeit:, which is set for release on September 18th.

"Freiheit" is German for freedom and the band had the following to say about the new single and video, "After a long break, we are happy to finally be able to hit the road again with a fresh piece of rock and, once again, break new musical ground.

"Together with the producers & musicians Arne Wiegand, Ruben Berger and Hans Koch (8Kids) we have succeeded in opening new doors for ourselves and further developing the sound of Serum 114". Watch the video below:


