Singled Out: Havoc Faction's Dark Passenger

Havoc Faction just released the "Welcome To The Fight - Reissue" EP and to celebrate we asked the alt-rock project's mastermind Kyle Rutchland to tell us about the single "Dark Passenger." Here is the story:

Dark Passenger is slightly more complex than what most might think. On the surface, I wrote the song to be an anthem calling out those who you may consider to be "villains" in your life. For me, those people were the ones who treated me like anything less than a human being. I can't stand people who don't treat others with decency or respect. Anyone who chooses to separate themselves discriminate because of class, race, sex, or job title is a villain in my eyes. That's one perspective that this song has.

The other, is actually written to myself. I've done things I'm not proud of, said things I wish I could take back. I wrote a lot of this song as a reminder to myself to not let the my ego get the best of me, to not let negative thoughts and actions consume me and to "just stop getting in my way".

The final line in this song, "we have all lost a part of ourselves to the past" is written to show a sort of unification. We're all messed up in our ways and it's usually because of some event or experience that caused us to choose a certain path and the reasons of why we choose to treat others the way we do. But if we can all take responsibility and know that, we're all messed up, there's no reason to judge one another. We're all the same.

As far as the story stand point in Havoc Faction, this is the part of the story where Backdraft faces his foe, his nemesis, with the intention to kill them, but only to realize his enemy isn't much more messed up than Backdraft himself, that they come from the same part of the city, the same walk of life, but their paths split when Backdraft chose to want to be a solution and no longer be part of the problems of the world.

