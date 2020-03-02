The Hollies Announce First US Tour In 18 Years

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Hollies have announced that they will be launching their first full tour of the United States in 18 years this summer.

The UK rock icons will be kicking off the trek on July 8th in Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery and will wrap up the tour on July 26th in Boston, MA at The Wilbur.

Bobby Elliott had this to say, "We are very excited to bring our 'The Road Is Long' tour to the USA and play for all the fans who have waited so long to see us back in America. The show will include all of our greatest hits and we cannot wait to get back on the road Stateside."

Tony Hicks added, "We have very fond memories of our tours in the US and how much the country means to us as a band. We look forward to seeing you all very soon." See the dates below:



July 8 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

July 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

July 14 - San Antonio, TX - The Tobin Center - HEB Hall

July 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 16 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

July 18 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 19 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 21 - Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center Concert Hall

July 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 24 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Mashantucket, CT - The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 26 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur





