Singled Out: White Elephant Orchestra's Rocket Ship

White Elephant Orchestra just released a new single called "Rocket Ship" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Andy Stochansky (Ani DiFranco) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Last year, I took a break from writing with other people to make my own record. I wanted it to be influenced by The Gorrilaz, Santigold, Chrvches; think pop meets synth. I started my life in the music business as a drummer ( Ani Difranco), then made a few records of my own material (RCA ) and then moved into co-writing and producing for other people. When I started on this new project, I never thought I would end up writing and producing everything by myself. The whole time I was working, I just figured, at some point, a savior producer would jump in. But, ultimately, I just kept plugging away writing and coming up with sounds, doing it all myself, and, as a result, I ended up pouring every ounce of my soul into this. This was a long journey but now I can say I know what it feels like to be in complete control of my art. "Rocket Ship" is one of 8 songs on an unreleased record called "Debut". I decided to go under the band name "White Elephant Orchestra to free myself artistically; from the "drummer" to the solo artist of what were my "guitar years". My goal with it was to write pop songs using non-pop friendly sounds so I hope you can hear that.

