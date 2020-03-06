Josey Scott Not Reuniting With Saliva For Nu-Metal Revival Tour
Fans who are hoping to see Josey Scott's return to Saliva during this summer's Nu-Metal Revival Tour will be out of luck, with the frontman revealing that he won't be part of the trek.
The tour will feature Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw and Scott explained in an interview with WRIF that tour will not include him, but he will return with the band "soon".
He said, "I just wanted to clarify a few things to the fans and let the fans of Saliva know that I don't want to mislead them in any way. And I wanted to respond to the reaction from the fans about the tour that SALIVA is about to do, the 'Nu-Metal' tour announcement that came in, to let the fans of Saliva know that, unfortunately, I will not be on that tour. But soon. It's gonna be a minute until we can iron out some details. It sucks, but it's little things that have to be done.
"It's all about the fans. And I just wanted to be completely authentic with the fans and let 'em know that I won't be on this tour, for the rest of the year I won't be out with Saliva, but soon and very soon I'll be coming back.
"I just wanted to be clear with the fans, because I believe that they deserve to know the truth, of course. And I've heard some things online about people wondering if that's me coming back, and I just wanna be clear that I'm not out on the road with Saliva at this time." See the dates for the tour below:
Jun. 25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Jun. 26 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
Jun. 27 - Heath, OH - Muddy Creek Saloon
Jun. 28 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social
Jul. 02 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
Jul. 03 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino
Jul. 08 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
Jul. 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Jul. 10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Jul. 11 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom
Jul. 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Jul. 16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
Jul. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Jul. 18 - Poland, NY - Maximum Power Park
Jul. 19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Jul. 21 - Buffalo, NY - The Showplace Theater
Jul. 22 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
Jul. 23 - Charleston, WV - Rock City
Jul. 24 - Big Flats, NY - Tags Summer Stage
Jul. 25 - Lenox, MA - Berkshirestock Fest
Jul. 26 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
Josey Scott Not Reuniting With Saliva For Nu-Metal Revival Tour
Saliva Reuniting With Josey Scott For New Album And Tour