Josey Scott Not Reuniting With Saliva For Nu-Metal Revival Tour

Fans who are hoping to see Josey Scott's return to Saliva during this summer's Nu-Metal Revival Tour will be out of luck, with the frontman revealing that he won't be part of the trek.

The tour will feature Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw and Scott explained in an interview with WRIF that tour will not include him, but he will return with the band "soon".

He said, "I just wanted to clarify a few things to the fans and let the fans of Saliva know that I don't want to mislead them in any way. And I wanted to respond to the reaction from the fans about the tour that SALIVA is about to do, the 'Nu-Metal' tour announcement that came in, to let the fans of Saliva know that, unfortunately, I will not be on that tour. But soon. It's gonna be a minute until we can iron out some details. It sucks, but it's little things that have to be done.

"It's all about the fans. And I just wanted to be completely authentic with the fans and let 'em know that I won't be on this tour, for the rest of the year I won't be out with Saliva, but soon and very soon I'll be coming back.

"I just wanted to be clear with the fans, because I believe that they deserve to know the truth, of course. And I've heard some things online about people wondering if that's me coming back, and I just wanna be clear that I'm not out on the road with Saliva at this time." See the dates for the tour below:

Jun. 25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Jun. 26 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

Jun. 27 - Heath, OH - Muddy Creek Saloon

Jun. 28 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social

Jul. 02 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

Jul. 03 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino

Jul. 08 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

Jul. 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Jul. 10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Jul. 11 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom

Jul. 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Jul. 16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

Jul. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Jul. 18 - Poland, NY - Maximum Power Park

Jul. 19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Jul. 21 - Buffalo, NY - The Showplace Theater

Jul. 22 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

Jul. 23 - Charleston, WV - Rock City

Jul. 24 - Big Flats, NY - Tags Summer Stage

Jul. 25 - Lenox, MA - Berkshirestock Fest

Jul. 26 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall





