Singled Out: Semblant's Murder Of Crows

Semblant released their third studio album "Obscura" this week and to celebrate we asked Juliano Ribeiro to tell us about the single "Murder Of Crows". Here is the story:

"Murder of Crows" is the opening track for Semblant's latest album "Obscura. It is loosely inspired by an old English tale of three crows surrounding the corpse of a dead knight and plotting to devour it. I wanted to created a metaphor between this tale and the feeling of envy. After we released our previous album "Lunar Manifesto" and the band started reaching a different level - building a greater fanbase, making videos that had an incredible repercussion, signing international record deals - we couldn't help feeling that everyone from our hometown music scene was watching every step we would make, waiting for the moment we would crumble and fall. Music business is really cruel most of the times and unfortunately not everyone gets the chance to receive the attention they deserve, but this is no excuse to try bringing down those that actually manage to do it. So basically I'm saying that we felt like the dead knight! This song was the way we had as artists to get rid of all of this somehow. Our new album is actually full of metaphors like this one. Semblant's been through a lot during the last years and it's nice that we could move on from everything that was going on and create the album.

We filmed a music video for this song with Caio Cobra, a renowned movie director in Brazil and a big Metalhead as well. He's a big fan of the band and really wanted to work with us. Our singer Mizuho Lin actually recorded vocals for a song that is featured in one of his movies called "Virando a Mesa" in Portuguese.

Another interesting fact about this song, but that I don't want to dwell too much about, is that "Murder of Crows" has a connection with a song from our previous album. To be honest with you, I don't think that I mentioned this connection to most of the band! But if you are curious enough, I can say that the song it has a connection with was actually one of the music videos from the previous album.

The last thing that I want to pinpoint is that this is definitely not a song about killing crows! Many people, especially from countries that don't use English as their first language, are not aware that "Murder" is actually the collective noun for crows, so they think that we are singing about killing animals or something like that, what is definitely not the case!

