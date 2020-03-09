.

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 03-09-2020

Alice CooperPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has expanded the US summer leg of his ongoing Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour with the addition of three brand new concert dates.

The rocker will play shows in Richmond, VA, Huntington, WV and Columbus, OH in mid-July as part of his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" trek alongside opener Cory Marks.

Presales begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m., with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Fresh off completing a series of Rocks Meets Classic shows in Germany, Cooper will launch a spring run across North America - with guest Lita Ford - in Niagara Falls, ON on March 31.

Launched last year, the "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour marks the 50th anniversary of Cooper's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You." See the new dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


