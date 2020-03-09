Code Orange Share New Song 'Sulfur Surrounding'

Code Orange have released a brand new track called "Sulfur Surrounding." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Underneath," which is set to be released this Friday, March 13th.

Jami Morgan had this to say about the new song, "'Sulfur Surrounding' is about your deepest relationships becoming manipulative, corrosive and eventually hopeless.

"Haunted by chemical compulsion. Fading into the depressive cycle. Another step on our journey under. The song showcases another stylistic dip on the rollercoaster that is Underneath. Soon all will become clear." Check out the song below:





