Gomorra Release 'Flames Of Death' Lyric Video

Michael Angulia | 03-09-2020

GomorraPhoto courtesy All Noir

Gomorra have released a lyric video for their new single "Flames Of Death". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Divine Judgement," which is set to be released on April 10th.

Damir Eskic had this to say about the new track, This is an aggressive yet melodic song with lots of variety and power. The Flames Of Death will bring you desperation and the end of all things!

"It's one of our favorite songs on the album and definitely a song that will remain in our live setlist for very long." Watch the lyric video below:


