Ice-T Celebrates Body Count Album Release With Pandora Stories
Pandora celebrated the release of Body Count's new studio album "Carnivore" by launching their new Pandora Stories: Body Count feature with frontman Ice-T.
The special features Ice-T speaking about some of the tracks from the new album including the song "Bum Rush", which is says is a "song explaining to people if we get together, we're unstoppable. I think the powers that be, they want to divide and conquer and the bum rush is inevitable if we can finally get our sh*t together."
Ice-T also reflected on some classic tracks. For "There Goes The Neighborhood" he said that "it's a song about us entering into the rock arena as a black rock band and having people say there goes the neighborhood. But we were coming whether they liked it or not." Check out the special here.
Ice-T Celebrates Body County Album Release With Pandora Stories