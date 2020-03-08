Ice-T Celebrates Body Count Album Release With Pandora Stories

Photo courtesy Pandora Photo courtesy Pandora

Pandora celebrated the release of Body Count's new studio album "Carnivore" by launching their new Pandora Stories: Body Count feature with frontman Ice-T.

The special features Ice-T speaking about some of the tracks from the new album including the song "Bum Rush", which is says is a "song explaining to people if we get together, we're unstoppable. I think the powers that be, they want to divide and conquer and the bum rush is inevitable if we can finally get our sh*t together."

Ice-T also reflected on some classic tracks. For "There Goes The Neighborhood" he said that "it's a song about us entering into the rock arena as a black rock band and having people say there goes the neighborhood. But we were coming whether they liked it or not." Check out the special here.





