.

I Fight Fail Return With 'All I Am'

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

I Fight FailCover art courtesy Earshot

Alt-rockers I Fight Fail have returned with a brand new singled called "All I Am." The track is the first new music from the band since their 2018 release "Silhouettes:.

Andy Potter had the following to say about the new song, "'All I Am' is about having a very real-feeling intense dream and waking up and forgetting everything.

"Sometimes when you go through life and have experiences, you end up forgetting some of your favorites moments. It's the sad realization of that feeling like the dream is more real than waking life." Check out the song below:


Related Stories


I Fight Fail Return With 'All I Am'

More I Fight Fail News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.