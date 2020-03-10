I Fight Fail Return With 'All I Am'

Alt-rockers I Fight Fail have returned with a brand new singled called "All I Am." The track is the first new music from the band since their 2018 release "Silhouettes:.

Andy Potter had the following to say about the new song, "'All I Am' is about having a very real-feeling intense dream and waking up and forgetting everything.

"Sometimes when you go through life and have experiences, you end up forgetting some of your favorites moments. It's the sad realization of that feeling like the dream is more real than waking life." Check out the song below:





