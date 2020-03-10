.

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

K. Wiggins | 03-10-2020

Chain FestEvent poster courtesy Big Picture Media

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday lead the lineup for this year's Chain Fest that will taking place on May 23rd at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.

The special one-day festival first took place in 2016 and was organized by the famed Chain Reaction music club in Anaheim, Ca and is promoted by Live Nation.

In addition to Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday, the festival will also feature performances from Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Glassjaw, Cartel, and Acceptance. Get tickets here.


