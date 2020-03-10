.

The Sonic Dawn's Emile Releases New Solo Video

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

EmileCover art courtesy Purple Sage

The Sonic Dawn frontman Emile takes fans on a psychedelic trip with his brand new music video for his solo track "Det Kollektive Selvmord."

The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "'The Black Spider / Det Kollektive Selvmord", which is set to be released on April 3rd by Heavy Psych Sounds.

He had this to say about the track, "'Det Kollektive Selvmord' is a mellow and tripped out track about the end of our civilization. A surreal look into the eyes of a reality, where our species is slowly but surely committing collective suicide. The stream of unfiltered impressions unfolds as the colors peel from walls and curl up on the floor."

He also had this to say about the album, "I recorded this album because I had to. I wrote the first songs already back when we were working on 'Eclipse' with The Sonic Dawn.

"Some of my favorite tracks in our stack, but somehow they didn't really fit into the rock group format. Or maybe they were too melancholic or mysterious to fit on the album.

"I needed to find a new home for these songs. I also needed to deal with a lot of heavy stuff, and make some real changes in my own life. Writing and playing music seems to be the only real way for me to do so." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Sonic Dawn's Emile Releases New Solo Video

More Emile News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.