The Sonic Dawn's Emile Releases New Solo Video

The Sonic Dawn frontman Emile takes fans on a psychedelic trip with his brand new music video for his solo track "Det Kollektive Selvmord."

The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "'The Black Spider / Det Kollektive Selvmord", which is set to be released on April 3rd by Heavy Psych Sounds.

He had this to say about the track, "'Det Kollektive Selvmord' is a mellow and tripped out track about the end of our civilization. A surreal look into the eyes of a reality, where our species is slowly but surely committing collective suicide. The stream of unfiltered impressions unfolds as the colors peel from walls and curl up on the floor."



He also had this to say about the album, "I recorded this album because I had to. I wrote the first songs already back when we were working on 'Eclipse' with The Sonic Dawn.

"Some of my favorite tracks in our stack, but somehow they didn't really fit into the rock group format. Or maybe they were too melancholic or mysterious to fit on the album.

"I needed to find a new home for these songs. I also needed to deal with a lot of heavy stuff, and make some real changes in my own life. Writing and playing music seems to be the only real way for me to do so." Watch the video below:





