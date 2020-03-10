Triptykon Announce Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

Triptykon have announced that they will be releasing their new live package "Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) " on May 15th in various formats.

The special package will feature the recording of the Celtic Frost/Triptykon "Requiem" performed for the first time in its entirety along with full classical orchestration by the Dutch Metropole Orkest that took place at the Roadburn festival.

Requiem (46:00 min.) is composed of three chapters: 1. "Rex Irae" (06:34 min.) (First appeared on 1987's "Into The Pandemonium" album by Celtic Frost) 2. "Grave Eternal" (32:28 min.) (Newly written middle part) 3. "Winter" (06:54 min.) (First appeared on 2006's "Monotheist" album by Celtic Frost).

Tom Gabriel Warrior had this to say, "We are truly, deeply delighted to be able to have been granted the opportunity to finish this unique project begun by Celtic Frost so many years ago, and to finally share the completed recording with the world".

"This album is the result of two years of passionate work, and it marks the conclusion of a musical idea first considered over three decades ago. Moreover, this Requiem also represents drummer Hannes Grossmann's first recording with Triptykon, and we are very proud to feature him in such an extraordinary context.

"It was an incredible honour to collaborate with the Metropole Orkest, conductor Jukka Iisakkila, guest vocalist Safa Heraghi, and the esteemed Roadburn festival. In fact, there couldn't have been a better partner for the "Requiem" project than Roadburn. We are releasing this Requiem album in memoriam of our deeply missed friends and collaborators Martin Eric Ain and HR Giger."



It will be available in various formats including:- Special Edition CD + DVD Mediabook - Ltd. Gatefold LP + DVD (With LP-Booklet and 2x poster) - Unlimited black 180g. vinyl and selected ltd. coloured editions. - Standard CD Jewelcase - Ltd. Deluxe Artbook with coloured LP + CD + DVD + coloured 7Inch (With bonus track, score book of 60 pages, 3x poster, artprint and photocard) - Digital album





