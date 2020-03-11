The Doors' Robby Krieger Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

The Doors' Robby Krieger leads the new additions to this year's Rock Against MS Benefit Concert and Award Show that will be taking place at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on March 21st.

Organizers for the 8th annual event have also announced that Jane's Addition's Stephen Perkins, Sons of Apollo's Jeff Scott Soto and Whitesnake's Michael Devin have all been added to the lineup.

They will join the previously announced, Steve Stevens, Orianthi, Steve Lukather, Wayne Kramer, and Jack Russell's Great White. Camerone Parker will be a special Honoree and Guest Speaker.

Founder Nancy B. Sayle had this to say, "This special night is to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis, while raising money to build the first of many MS resource centers, aptly name The Rock House.

"The Rock House is a crucial component that will allow us to fulfill our mission and with your help we can build this much needed resource center.

"The ROCK HOUSE will allow us to provide classes, community programs, basic care and expanded resources free of charge to those whose lives have been affected by MS." Tickets are available here.





