Neil Young To Release Lost 1975 Album 'Homegrown' and More

Bruce Henne | 03-12-2020

Neil YoungCover art courtesy WBR

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing details for a number of 2020 archival album releases. The singer will begin the year by unveiling his shelved 1975 record, "Homegrown", on April 18.

"Homegrown vinyl in the house right now. Finished records!", writes the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "Homegrown is all analog! The purest sound. Hear the vinyl. Get a nice phonograph player.

"This is the record to do that on! My first ever narration with Ben 'Longgrain' Keith and live sound effects. Some beautiful music and fun rocking' songs as well. This is the one that got away. I am stoked to share this with you."

June 19 will see Young issue "Return To Greendale", a 2003 live project with Crazy Horse; he'll follow that up with "Archives Volume 2" on July 24, a live 1990 record with Crazy Horse entitled "Rust Bucket" on October 16, and a 1971 live solo recording, "Young Shakespeare", on November 27. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


