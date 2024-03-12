Black Sabbath Mashed Up With Neil Young By Slumbering Sun

(UTG) Austin band Slumbering Sun share a new single today, which brilliantly mashes up Neil Young's "My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)" with Black Sabbath's "Into the Void", creating a dramatic, doomy epic.

Slumbering Sun also plays a pair of SXSW shows this week. Please see dates and information below. In May, the band will embark on a regional tour with Mexico City's Demons My Friends.

Slumbering Sun is a powerful new melodic doom entity formed by members of underground mainstays Destroyer of Light and Monte Luna. Their resulting sound explores broader melodies and sonics than their other bands, inspired as much by Celtic folk standards as by doom in the vein of Warning, even with hints of the classic 90s heft of Soundgarden and Alice In Chains.

After the breakup of their previous band, James Clarke & Keegan Kjeldsen resolved to forget the pain of an album that would never be released by creating something new. They resolved to launch a new band, with an album Keegan composed between work on other projects. They began one afternoon at the rehearsal space during the warm spring of Austin, with a few songs strummed on a clean, electric guitar. James began to write melodies, the two of them finished the lyrical content, and the idea began to evolve.

The band was assembled with other friends in the Texas metal scene, who've known each other from years of shows together. Kelsey Wilson of Temptress joined as lead guitarist and sojourned back and forth from Dallas. Garth Condit and Penny Turner - both in other bands with James & Keegan respectively - formed the rhythm section. Slumbering Sun was born. On a blisteringly hot week in the summer of 2022, the group recorded The Ever-Living Fire, the culmination of months of rehearsing and revising. All veterans of the road, the band plans on touring in the coming year.

Related Stories

News > Slumbering Sun