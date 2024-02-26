Singled Out: Sugarcane Jane's Burn

Sugarcane Jane (Neil Young's longtime bandmate Anthony Crawford and his wife Savana Lee) are releasing their eleventh studio album, "On A Mission," and to celebrate Anthony tells us about the song "Burn". Here is the story:

Many of my songs were written from the love of being alone in my studio. To get in the mood, I usually started with drums. I have always enjoyed playing for the coordination development and focus on timing. After drums are randomly played to tape, I usually would get my guitar, disconnect my mind from my instincts and follow along.

Inevitably something happens that excites my senses enough to keep the first take going until the end of the drums. Never do I overthink it. The process continues with all the other instruments I play until, finally, there it is! A new piece of fully developed music. Then the hard part begins... Finding a lyric.

For this, I step up to my Telefunken U67 that runs thru a Neve 1073...

With libations at hand, I kindly remove myself once more and allow some subconscious take the lead.

In this particular song, as I try to recall where I was in my life, I would have had to have been in some sort of discontent and seeking spiritual help. On the surface, I am known to be outgoing, sometimes humorous, and always armed with something positive to say; however deep down, I am searching for the deeper meaning of life..(my favorite topic)

I will stop here with the description and allow the listener to find their own opinion of what this song means. I would love to know

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

News > Sugarcane Jane