Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has joined the growling list of music stars to postpone their spring tour plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper announced on Friday (March 13th) that he has postponed his North American spring headline tour that was scheduled to run from March 31st though April 22nd.

He will be rescheduling the dates in the fall and will announced the new dates soon. His camp had this to say, "Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority.

"Information regarding previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be available soon at alicecooper.com. It is recommended that those who have tickets should retain them, as they may be valid for the re-scheduled shows.

"Let's get through this together and resume rocking later in the year."





