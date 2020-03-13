Flyleaf and P.O.D. Supergroup Belle and the Dragon Release Video

Flyleaf and P.O.D. offshoot Belle and the Dragon have released an acoustic video for their new single "Trees". The studio version appears on their debut album "Birthrights", which was released in January.

The group features Flyleaf's Sameer Bhattacharya and P.O.D.'s Noah "Wuv" Bernardo. Sameer had this to say about the new video, "I wanted the acoustic version of 'Trees' to feel lonely and fragile, reflecting the feeling of isolation when one begins to explore new ideas without the support of the community in which they were brought up."

Bhattacharya said of the group, "Belle And The Dragon is a project I've had in the back of my head for a while. I've written many songs for Flyleaf, but ended up having all of these songs that didn't fit that style and would get buried in a hard drive.

"With Belle And The Dragon, I made a conscious decision not to cage myself in with styles, genres or lyrics - but to make each song its own. Birthrights is the first experiment." Watch the video below:





