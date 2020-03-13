Singled Out: Dance Loud's Hollow

Photo courtesy Press Here Photo courtesy Press Here

Chicago duo Dance Loud just released their new single "Hollow" and to celebrate we asked them (Kristin Sanchez and Deseree Fawn Zimmerman) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We truly feel art is a reflection of reality and 'Hollow" is just that. After going through a life changing experience and nearly dying by being rear ended by a semi truck on a highway and ripping apart our hand built tour bus, the month in the hospital gave us a lot of time to think about all the sh*tty things and sh*tty people we have dealt with. We started to truly understand intention, justification and perception. The song is exactly about that. We justify every action we make and seen through others eyes can be seen as bad or good. In the end, there is no bad and good, there just is.

Everything we do has a reason for doing so. Seeing our nation fight over politics, race, gender, sexual preference, everything.. Every person that is good can have a bad side to them and every bad person can have a good side. Life is not like movies where there is the perfect hero and a terrible villain, life is full of the grey area. This song became a therapeutic revelation for us with the need to forgive folks that have wronged us. We have been bombarded with every kind of wrong doing and have seen the worst in people throughout life. This song has frustrated feelings and a lot of anger all spilling slowly from our nerves into words and distorted sounding synths.

Every person can be seen as good or bad, it's all about perception because we as humans are not half good and half bad, we just are..Humans. As one world, treat everyone as though they are in your shoes because in the end, we are as one. Don't be hollow and heartless inside. Walk in their shoes. Don't judge a book by it's cover. Don't hurt someone...you may only hurt yourself in the end.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





Related Stories

More Dance Loud News



