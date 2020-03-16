Lucifer Release 'Leather Demon' Video

Lucifer have released a music video for their latest single "Leather Demon". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Lucifer III," which is set to be released this Friday, March 20th.
Frontwoman Johanna Sadonis had this to say, "We are excited to give you our third single, the third song on our third album. Please, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world. We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries.
"You may take the demon's hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home.
"It's never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon". Watch the video below:
