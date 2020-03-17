Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young In The Studio For Deja Vu's 50th

Album cover art Album cover art

The 50th anniversary of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young's "Deja vu" is being celebrated with an online episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Red Beard.

The show's host Red Beard had this to say, "After Neil Young sat in with David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash at the trio's second gig, some people noticed. The fact that the gig was the Woodstock Festival in 1969 might have had something to do with it. Where the trio's debut had few expectations and surprisingly little fanfare, all of that quickly changed for the February 1970 follow-up as Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. But after trotting him out on tour, the trio felt that Young needed to be on their sophomore release Deja Vu.

"Deja Vu contained Stephen's 'Carry On', the definitive version of Joni Mitchell's 'Woodstock', Graham's 'Our House' and 'Teach Your Children', David's 'Almost Cut My Hair', and Neil's 'Helpless'. Young contributed only two songs, no doubt saving even stronger material for his own third solo album After the Goldrush barely five months later. David, Stephen, Graham, and Neil all weigh in for the album as Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young." Stream the episode here.





