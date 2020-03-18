Neil Young Live Streaming From Home During Pandemic

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans to host a live streaming series entitled "Fireside Sessions" from his Colorado home during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because we are all at home and not many are venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together ...
"We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook," he added. "As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Neil Young To Release Lost 1975 Album 'Homegrown' and More
Neil Young Plotting Crazy Horse Barn Tour
Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans
Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary
Neil Young Announces Mountaintop Documentary Premiere
Neil Young Plays 1975 Rarity For First Time In Four Decades
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Song
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce First Album In Seven Years
Tool Postpone North American Tour- Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video- David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live- The Who- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Tool Postpone North American Tour
Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video
David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live
The Who Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary
Devin Townsend Launches 'Quarantine Project'
Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video
King King Reveal Rescheduled UK Tour Dates