Neil Young Live Streaming From Home During Pandemic

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans to host a live streaming series entitled "Fireside Sessions" from his Colorado home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because we are all at home and not many are venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together ...

"We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook," he added. "As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change." Read more here.

