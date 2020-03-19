Singled Out: Warcries' Run For The Hills

Brisbane, Australia duo Warcries recently released their brand-new single "Run For The Hills" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Hello and welcome to the WARCRIES cooking show. Today we're going to teach you what ingredients are used when making a track like "Run For The Hills". This is a recipe that has been passed down from electronic Gods like the Presets and Daft Punk for generations, but to get the track tasting just right we needed to throw in a couple of special flavours that not even the great Colonel Sanders has heard of. Here we go...

STEP 1. Preheat your track by spending 4-5 weeks perfecting your ideas and gradually getting fussier and fussier with different song structures, synth sounds, and melody hooks. You'll find it's almost ready to start cooking once the bones of the track have sent you borderline crazy and you're ready to throw your laptop off the nearest bridge. It's here when the artist is finally ready to begin the next cooking step and introduces his/her ideas to a producer (masterchef) who sees the same delicious culinary vision. In this case, we used our buddy Toby who is the brains behind 4769128393294 other amazing cooks/bands including Baker Boy and The Veronicas (name drop).

STEP 2. Lock yourself in your kitchen and pour yourself a wine. Don't unlock that door unless there's a fire, or until your track is literally on fire. Depending on the season this can take up to 1 or 2 days. It's completely normal to burn your sauce and want to start again - but remember that burnt is still a flavour as well. Get inspired by what other tasty things are effecting your cooking experience and channel that into your lyrics. For us, we used 10 cups of strength, a dash of rebellion, and a pinch of chilli from what state the world is in right now to mould the lyrical dough for our track. Season to taste but it can never be too salty.

STEP 3. Celebrate your masterpiece by throwing a dinner party with your favourite guests who will then tell the world how delicious your track is. If you've balanced all your flavours right the food should speak for itself, and you could even end up in a cookbook or a Singled Out series who might want to know more about your cooking journey. You can never bake the same song twice and no recipe is ever the same. But when you bite into our track "Run For The Hills" you'll taste passion, you'll taste energy, and it may even contain some blood sweat and tears. But most of all you'll know exactly who we are and you'll be apart of it with us. A taste sensation that's both gluten and cruelty free.

