Zakk Wylde Preparing To Record New Album

K. Wiggins | 03-19-2020

ZakkWyldePhoto courtesy MSO

Long time Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde shared his plans to begin recording the follow-up to Black Label Society's 2018 album "Grimmest Hits."

Zakk recently spoke to Billboard about what he plans to do with his time off since Ozzy postponed his No More Tours 2 farewell trek. Wylde said, "I'm going to do some writing, I guess, in April, May and June. We'll record and have that one ready to roll.

"I don't demo or stockpile sh*t. Never have. I'm not like Prince, where he's recording stuff all the time. I just like to come up with a riff or an idea and be like, 'Why don't we track that one today?' It's like the beginning of a new season. It's always fun."

Zakk also had this to say about hitting the road with Ozzy once the Black Sabbath legend is ready, "As far as with the boss, Ozzy's taking his vitamins and hitting the iron, and just healing up and getting ready. And when he's ready, we'll roll."


