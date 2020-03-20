(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing an update on the status of his new album after having his world tour shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rocker - who recently postponed a spring series of North American dates - tells Rolling Stone that he has no plans to be idle during some forced, but rare, downtime in his schedule.
"While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I'm going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done," Cooper tells the music outlet via email. "At least now I won't be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don't like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing."
The singer is maintaining a positive outlook during the global health crisis. "We're all in this together," he says. "Whether you're entertainer or fan, rich or poor, male or female, old or young. And we'll get through this together. And when we do, we'll be back on the road, doing what we love to do.
"My band has been around a long time and are lucky enough to have the resources to survive through this," he adds, "but maybe fans should buy some merch or music from younger newer bands that can't tour right now and don't have the reserves that we have." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall
Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates
Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary
Alice Cooper's Fire Fight Australia Performance Streaming Online
Alice Cooper Announces Summer Tour
Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup
Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event
Alice Cooper Had Hard Time Separating From Alter-Ego
Alice Cooper Announces Spring North American Tour
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album- The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E"- Liam Gallagher- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album
The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E'
Liam Gallagher Streams Gone Performance From MTV Unplugged
Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online
Deep Purple Release 'Throw My Bones' Video
Marvin & Gentry Giving Back With America's Dan Peek Collab
Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video