Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online

Cro-Mags are now streaming "The Quarantine Show," their entire multi-camera impromptu performance at SIR studios from last Sunday (March 15th) online.

The band played the special set after their March 13th concert with Body Count at Webster Hall in New York City was postponed. Harley Flanagan had this to say about the show, "I am glad we were able to give you all a free concert in this time of quarantine. I would not have been able to do it without my team and I would like to thank them.

"These are the times we have to find new ways to help each other. We as people can't let the fear turn us against each other. Stay strong, be smart and stay safe!"



He also had this to say about the recent situation surrounding the Covid-19 coronavirus that forced the show to be postponed, "I am very unhappy that the show with Body Count this weekend was postponed by Governor Cuomo - I was really looking forward to it, but I am more sad for the many people who are going to be out of work for who knows how long, and for those who have become ill from this terrible disease.

"We all must take extra precautions these days, but we will learn how to deal with this like we have learned how to deal with deadly diseases in the past. Be safe, be strong and be smart. The show will be rescheduled, and life will go on. Eventually we will all be "killed by death" just ask Lemmy. If it's not one thing it will be another, but life will go on. And so will this show." See the setlist and watch the full show below:



3-15-2020 - The Quarantine Show

1. We Gotta Know

2. Down But Not Out

3. World Peace

4. Show You No Mercy

5. No One's Victim

6. Steal My Crown

7. These Streets

8. Street Justice

9. Death Camps

10. Don't Talk About It

11. Hard Times

12. Apocalypse Now





