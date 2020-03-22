Singled Out: London Plane's Francesco

London Plane (David Mosey - guitar/vocals and Jessica Elizabeth Cole - vocals) recently released their new single "Francesco" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Francesco" came about quickly in the summer of 2019. Right about the time that we were finishing recording the Bright Black album, we were supposed to see (Bauhaus frontman) Peter Murphy perform here in New York, but the show was canceled because of his hospitalization due to a heart attack the previous night. We feared that it might be all for Peter who, incidentally, was also my first ever concert.

So our response was to go back to the studio that night and write our own shadowy, Bauhaus-esque dance anthem. The result - Francesco - spins the tale of the Catholic Saint, stigmatist and mystic Padre Pio as a young man.

Padre Pio, or Francesco as he was known prior to the priesthood, was said to bleed continuously from his hands and feet, levitate, bi-locate and perform miracles.

Supposedly, the scent of roses trailed him everywhere he went, and, mind you, this is all happening in the early and mid-20th century which to us makes it all the more legitimate, if you believe in this sort of thing. Francesco - the London Plane song - imagines him as a young man, known through Italy as a miracle worker with the wounds of Christ, yet tortured, isolated, and lonely because of this affliction.

Levitating, bleeding all the time I imagine has a way of making sure you're never alone but you can probably forget a night at the disco. So, we bring it to him -- the song juxtaposes the story of this rather horrific "miracle" with a pulsing, relentless, hook-filled, haunted-house-dance-party of a song.

