Slash Featured On Debut Of Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2020

Alice CooperPhoto courtesy The Syn

Guns N' Roses legend Slash is featured on the debut episode of the Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault podcast that is set to premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24 at 6pm ET.

The brand new podcast series will feature interviews from the past 16 years of the Nights with Alice Cooper radio show and will be air weekly via Apple Podcasts.

Alice had this to say, "After years of doing my Nights with Alice Cooper radio show I feel a really special connection with those rabid music fans who can't get enough good audio about the bands they love.

"My Vintage Vault podcast series is platform to do a deeper dive into a select group of top-level musicians and I really value the opportunity." Check out the trailer below:


