.

Singled Out: Walker's Cay Why Oh Why

Keavin Wiggins | 03-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Walker's Cay

The Canadian Rock Band Walker's Cay recently released a new song entitled "Why Oh Why." Some folks would ponder (and wonder) about what that particular song title (and chorus lyric) would be referring to, especially in these trying times in the world today. They explain:

The song represents the questions in which the band holds in high regard as to why people, (a LOT of people) think the way that they do. Entitlement, selfishness, poor manners, no respect for others, hatred, and narcissism, are just a few of the traits that people have (and exhibit on a continuous basis).

And with all of the modern technology out there for social media, (especially the "selfie" craze), do we really need people to show us their rude habits? Is it ALL really about them? Apparently so. The songs lyrics say it all. "What happened to...?" It makes sense...A LOT of sense. This is reality, (and not necessarily good reality). So we ask..."Why Oh Why?"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here


Related Stories


Singled Out: Walker's Cay Why Oh Why

More Walker's Cay News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment- Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates- Slayer Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19- Metallica Stream 2017 Concert- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment

Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates

Slayer Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19

Metallica Stream Complete 2017 Paris Concert

Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates

Singled Out: Walker's Cay Why Oh Why

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Johnny Thunders Classic

Bloodywood Release 'Yadd' Video and Help Animal Shelter



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.