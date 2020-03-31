Singled Out: Walker's Cay Why Oh Why

The Canadian Rock Band Walker's Cay recently released a new song entitled "Why Oh Why." Some folks would ponder (and wonder) about what that particular song title (and chorus lyric) would be referring to, especially in these trying times in the world today. They explain:

The song represents the questions in which the band holds in high regard as to why people, (a LOT of people) think the way that they do. Entitlement, selfishness, poor manners, no respect for others, hatred, and narcissism, are just a few of the traits that people have (and exhibit on a continuous basis).

And with all of the modern technology out there for social media, (especially the "selfie" craze), do we really need people to show us their rude habits? Is it ALL really about them? Apparently so. The songs lyrics say it all. "What happened to...?" It makes sense...A LOT of sense. This is reality, (and not necessarily good reality). So we ask..."Why Oh Why?"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here





