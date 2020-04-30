(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will be launching a brand-new song, "Don't Give Up" on May 15 and he is seeking fan submissions for the companion video.
"I know these times are hard, but there is hope and together we will win," says the rocker. "I wrote a new song, 'Don't Give Up', and I want ALL OF MY MINIONS to be a part of this special song!
"Share a photo or video of you holding a sign featuring A WORD FROM THE LYRICS to the song and you could be in the final video." Read more details and watch the promo video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Slash Featured On Debut Of Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault
Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album
Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall
Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates
Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary
Alice Cooper's Fire Fight Australia Performance Streaming Online
Alice Cooper Announces Summer Tour
Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie- Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video- Metallica and Megadeth Thrash Doc- more
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie
Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Deep Purple Release New Song 'Man Alive'
Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album
Straylight Run Donating All Proceeds From New Live Album
Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video
Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions