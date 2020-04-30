.

Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video

Bruce Henne | 04-30-2020

Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will be launching a brand-new song, "Don't Give Up" on May 15 and he is seeking fan submissions for the companion video.

"I know these times are hard, but there is hope and together we will win," says the rocker. "I wrote a new song, 'Don't Give Up', and I want ALL OF MY MINIONS to be a part of this special song!

"Share a photo or video of you holding a sign featuring A WORD FROM THE LYRICS to the song and you could be in the final video." Read more details and watch the promo video here.

