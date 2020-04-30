Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album

Protest the Hero are streaming a video for their brand new single called "The Canary". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album," PALIMPSEST", which will be released on June 19th.
The new single was inspired by Amelia Earhart and was named after her bright yellow bi-plane and the album is the band's first new music since 2016's "Pacific Myth".
Frontman Rody Walker had this to say about the new album, "This record was extremely difficult for me personally. With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn't leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end. I haven't left my house since.
"What made it most difficult was the change in my voice. During our final tour, just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn't come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing.
"Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back into shape. For the first time in my life, singing felt like an actual job and I'm still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product."
Guitarist Luke Hoskin added, "Palimpsest is by far the most challenging record we have worked on. The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it's honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavor." Watch the video below:
