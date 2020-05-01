Singled Out: River Cult's Neo Dog

Heavy psychedelic rock trio River Cult released their new album "Chilling Effect" this week and to celebrate we asked Sean Forlenza to tell us about the song "Neo Dog". Here is the story:

"Neo Dog," is the first song we wrote for, Chilling Effect. Anthony came up with the riff for the verse and we worked on it together from there. It was a fun one to record because we messed around with vocal doubling which was new to us.

We usually write the music long before I get to the lyrics and it took me forever to finally settle on a theme for this one. It's about aging and losing that youthful spark and general lust for life. The song ends with a positive counter to that logic, however (I know, being positive.. not really our thing generally). When youthful passion fades and one has more experience behind them, they can see things a bit more clearly; make better decisions; and come up with better work (unless you are Rimbaud or something).

