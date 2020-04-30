Straylight Run Donating All Proceeds From New Live Album

Big news for Straylight Run fans. The band will be releasing a special live album and also be appearance in Riot Fest At Home this Friday, May 1st.

The digital album will be entitled "Straylight Run Live At The Patchogue Theatre" and the band is donating 100% of the proceeds to Feeding America.

They will be releasing the album via Bandcamp, taking advantage of the platforms special Covid-19 initiative where they forgo their portion of sales on the first Friday of the month to help artists and labels impacted by the pandemic. The next 24-hour period begins tonight (4/30) at 12 Midnight PT

John Nolan had this to say about the album, "In 2005, Straylight Run filmed and recorded a live performance at The Patchogue Theatre on Long Island. It was an amazing night. The show was put on to raise money for a friend of ours who had an accident at work.

"The feeling in the room and on stage that night was incredible. Our original plan was to release a DVD of the performance. Unfortunately, the footage ended up being unusable, so plans for the DVD were scrapped.

"The audio from the show sounded great but at the time, we were getting ready to release our first EP, so putting out a live album at the same time didn't make sense.

"We didn't know what to do with the recording, so it stayed on the shelf with the idea in the back of our minds that we'd release it someday.

Now, fifteen years later, that day has arrived. It feels like the right time to share this with people and to share it for a good cause. 100% of the money from the sales of this album will go to Feeding America, a network of food banks across the country.

"Feeding America provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one-in-seven Americans facing hunger. The work they do is extremely important, and in the middle of this pandemic, it's more important than ever. We hope that this live album will be a source of happiness for people and also help raise some money for a very worthy cause."

Fans will also be able to catch an acoustic performance from some members of the band and an interview with Nolan on Friday (May 1st) episode of Riot Fest at Home here at 6:00 pm CT/ 7:00 pm ET.





Related Stories

More Straylight Run News



